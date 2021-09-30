Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $7.35 Million Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 41.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,690 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 14,070 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $7,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Saturna Capital CORP lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 21.8% in the second quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 3,911 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 17.6% in the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 587 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 29.0% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 5.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,875,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,194,077,000 after buying an additional 319,483 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 12.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 125,760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,966,000 after buying an additional 13,759 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.99, for a total value of $916,232.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeff Zhou sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,423,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 73,401 shares of company stock valued at $32,305,669. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MPWR opened at $484.61 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $475.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $397.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.92. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $271.73 and a 1-year high of $521.67.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $293.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.24 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is presently 68.18%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MPWR. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $470.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $472.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $460.00 to $552.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $445.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $491.56.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

