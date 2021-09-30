Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $7.48 Million Stock Holdings in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 158,537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 5,995 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.69% of CEVA worth $7,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in CEVA by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,640,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $172,204,000 after buying an additional 14,728 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of CEVA by 54.8% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 49,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 17,458 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CEVA by 92.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 10,172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 4,881 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of CEVA by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of CEVA by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the period. 78.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on CEVA in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of CEVA in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CEVA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.57.

CEVA opened at $42.03 on Thursday. CEVA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.92 and a 12 month high of $83.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.18. The stock has a market cap of $964.38 million, a P/E ratio of -280.20, a P/E/G ratio of 37.57 and a beta of 1.03.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.11. CEVA had a negative net margin of 3.14% and a positive return on equity of 0.24%. The business had revenue of $30.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that CEVA, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

CEVA Company Profile

CEVA, Inc engages in the licensing of signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors to chip manufacturers. The firm offers Digital Signal Processors, AI processors, wireless platforms and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input and artificial intelligence.

