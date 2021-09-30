Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $8.28 Million Holdings in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its stake in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) by 16.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,141 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.06% of Ceridian HCM worth $8,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CDAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 67.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,663,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,300,000 after buying an additional 2,279,091 shares during the last quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 296.6% in the first quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 1,513,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,526,000 after buying an additional 1,131,693 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,216,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,107,000 after purchasing an additional 953,247 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 157.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,113,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,801,000 after purchasing an additional 681,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,937,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,365,000 after purchasing an additional 406,243 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CDAY shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays cut Ceridian HCM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.54.

Shares of CDAY opened at $112.98 on Thursday. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.20 and a 12-month high of $116.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $106.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Ceridian HCM had a negative return on equity of 1.15% and a negative net margin of 6.92%. The company had revenue of $250.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO David D. Ossip sold 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.45, for a total value of $76,837,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,309,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,196,488.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total value of $573,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 119,111 shares in the company, valued at $11,381,056.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 764,736 shares of company stock worth $78,395,347. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. The Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

