Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $8.56 Million Stock Position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 322,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,860 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $8,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 79.6% during the second quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,504,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,030,000 after acquiring an additional 667,177 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 6.8% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 337,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,983,000 after acquiring an additional 21,619 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 17.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,125,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,139,000 after acquiring an additional 462,479 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA lifted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 45.3% during the second quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 509,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,542,000 after acquiring an additional 158,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 142,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,797,000 after acquiring an additional 6,245 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GOVT stock opened at $26.50 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.81 and its 200 day moving average is $26.55.

