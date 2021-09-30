Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $8.66 Million Stock Position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) by 44.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,429 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,739 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $8,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CZR. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 637,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,537,000 after purchasing an additional 196,890 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after buying an additional 4,813 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 258.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth $222,000. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on CZR. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Caesars Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.75.

In related news, Director Michael E. Pegram sold 5,000 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.48, for a total value of $552,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 842 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.83, for a total transaction of $76,478.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CZR stock opened at $113.40 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $97.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08. The company has a market capitalization of $24.20 billion, a PE ratio of -11.70 and a beta of 3.20. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.07 and a 12-month high of $118.73.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.74. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 25.91% and a negative return on equity of 38.37%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

