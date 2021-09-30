Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Increases Stake in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in GDS were worth $5,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of GDS during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of GDS during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GDS during the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of GDS by 69.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of GDS by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GDS shares. TheStreet downgraded GDS from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on GDS from $122.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley downgraded GDS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GDS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on GDS from $110.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

GDS stock opened at $56.66 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.01. The stock has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.66 and a beta of 1.00. GDS Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $49.16 and a fifty-two week high of $116.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($1.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($1.60). GDS had a negative net margin of 16.28% and a negative return on equity of 5.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.77) EPS. GDS’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that GDS Holdings Limited will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

GDS Company Profile

GDS Holdings Ltd. engages in developing and operating data centers in China. It builds, operates, and transfers data centers at other locations. Its data centers are carrier and cloud-neutral, which enable customers to connect to major telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of cloud service providers.

