Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Increases Stock Position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) by 88.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 561,804 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 263,200 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $8,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 281.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 113.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 434.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 27.81% of the company’s stock.

TME has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Loop Capital cut shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $36.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.01.

Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group stock opened at $7.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.01. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 12-month low of $6.82 and a 12-month high of $32.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.37.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.10 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the operation of an online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

