Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Lowers Stake in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its holdings in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) by 32.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 173,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,880 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Avantor were worth $6,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Avantor during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,122,000. National Pension Service lifted its position in Avantor by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 954,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,605,000 after acquiring an additional 89,939 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Avantor by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 136,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,835,000 after acquiring an additional 10,812 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Avantor by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,590,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,933,000 after acquiring an additional 284,953 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Avantor by 770.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 33,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 29,326 shares during the period. 90.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AVTR stock opened at $40.82 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.00. Avantor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.75 and a 52 week high of $44.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.85 billion, a PE ratio of 32.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 44.55%. Analysts anticipate that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Avantor news, CAO Steven W. Eck sold 17,383 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total transaction of $696,710.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James Bramwell sold 6,112 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $226,144.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,956,263. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 464,251 shares of company stock worth $18,409,598. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AVTR shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Avantor from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Avantor from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avantor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Avantor from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Avantor from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Avantor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.33.

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

