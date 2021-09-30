Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Lowers Stake in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) by 13.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 113,324 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 18,271 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.06% of W. R. Berkley worth $8,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in W. R. Berkley by 174.2% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 595 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in W. R. Berkley during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in W. R. Berkley during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in W. R. Berkley during the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Ossiam bought a new stake in W. R. Berkley during the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000. 68.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

Shares of WRB stock opened at $73.46 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.99. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 52 week low of $59.61 and a 52 week high of $82.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.41%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on WRB shares. Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, W. R. Berkley presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.55.

W. R. Berkley Profile

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance business in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia and Australia.

Read More: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.