Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Purchases 1,853 Shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) by 48.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,653 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in The Boston Beer were worth $5,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in The Boston Beer by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,349,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,628,058,000 after acquiring an additional 127,313 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in The Boston Beer by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,307,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,343,000 after acquiring an additional 200,086 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 349,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,708,000 after buying an additional 53,787 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 211,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,907,000 after buying an additional 7,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 207,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,117,000 after buying an additional 46,810 shares during the last quarter. 71.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Boston Beer alerts:

In other The Boston Beer news, Chairman C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $960.26, for a total transaction of $2,400,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAM opened at $513.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.83 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $605.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $922.46. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $503.32 and a twelve month high of $1,349.98.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $4.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.00 by ($2.25). The firm had revenue of $602.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.65 million. The Boston Beer had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.88 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 18.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SAM. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,281.00 to $965.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 9th. decreased their price target on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,395.00 to $1,145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of The Boston Beer from $804.00 to $530.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of The Boston Beer from $990.00 to $800.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of The Boston Beer from $695.00 to $564.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $834.31.

The Boston Beer Profile

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the business of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head, and Craft Brewery. The company was founded by C. James Koch in 1984 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Featured Article: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for The Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.