Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Raises Stake in Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API) by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 170,315 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,075 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.16% of Agora worth $7,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Agora by 43.2% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Agora in the second quarter worth $130,000. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Agora in the first quarter worth $243,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Agora in the second quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Agora in the first quarter worth $310,000. 49.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

API stock opened at $27.37 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of -73.97 and a beta of -0.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.72. Agora, Inc. has a one year low of $24.28 and a one year high of $114.96.

Agora (NASDAQ:API) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $42.33 million for the quarter. Agora had a negative net margin of 26.72% and a negative return on equity of 5.06%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Agora, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Agora from $78.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, Agora Analytics, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in applications.

