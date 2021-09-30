Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Raises Stock Holdings in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) by 60.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,665 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 41,800 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.09% of Autohome worth $7,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Autohome by 34.2% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 648 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Autohome by 3.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,022 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Autohome by 17.3% during the first quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 2,818 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autohome during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Autohome by 20.6% during the second quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 3,330 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Autohome alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ATHM opened at $45.22 on Thursday. Autohome Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.65 and a 52-week high of $147.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.82. The company has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.48.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The information services provider reported $6.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $5.30. Autohome had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 39.36%. The business had revenue of $300.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Autohome Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on ATHM. Bank of America cut Autohome from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. CLSA dropped their price objective on Autohome from $84.00 to $43.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered Autohome from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, HSBC lowered their target price on Autohome from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.34.

Autohome Company Profile

Autohome, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of mobile applications and automobile websites. It offers used vehicles and new car dealer listings. Autohome provides professionally produced and user-generated content, a comprehensive automobile library and extensive automobile listing information to automobile consumers, covering the entire car purchase and ownership cycle.

Further Reading: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Autohome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autohome and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.