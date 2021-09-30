Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 1,397 Shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its stake in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,527 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,397 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.07% of Alleghany worth $6,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Alleghany in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Alleghany by 120.8% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 53 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Alleghany by 185.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 57 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alleghany in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alleghany by 186.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Y stock opened at $627.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $659.73 and its 200 day moving average is $671.66. Alleghany Co. has a one year low of $514.43 and a one year high of $737.89.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $17.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.89 by $1.50. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter. Alleghany had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 5.93%.

Y has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Alleghany from $890.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Alleghany from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Alleghany Company Profile

Alleghany Corp. engages in the provision of property, casualty reinsurance, insurance and financial services. It operates its through the Reinsurance and Insurance segments. The Reinsurance segment consists of property and casualty and other reinsurance operations. The Insurance segment consists of property and casualty insurance operations.

