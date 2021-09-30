Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 1,541 Shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its holdings in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,541 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.05% of Cable One worth $5,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cable One by 2.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 77,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Cable One by 2.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Cable One by 4.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,264,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Cable One by 23.9% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Cable One by 14.7% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CABO. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Cable One from $2,210.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Cable One from $2,025.00 to $2,236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Cable One from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cable One from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cable One has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,253.43.

In other Cable One news, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 352 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,098.49, for a total transaction of $738,668.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,844,155.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Peter N. Witty sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,005.00, for a total transaction of $601,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,146 shares of company stock worth $12,596,840. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CABO opened at $1,833.51 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,979.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,874.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a PE ratio of 37.28 and a beta of 0.53. Cable One, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,674.35 and a 12 month high of $2,326.80.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $16.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.09 by $5.59. The firm had revenue of $401.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.18 million. Cable One had a net margin of 24.48% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $10.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cable One, Inc. will post 53.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $2.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This is a boost from Cable One’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.72%.

Cable One Profile

Cable ONE, Inc is a cable and broadband communications provider. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

