Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 21,855 Shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its stake in shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 226,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,855 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $9,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in DISH Network by 14.9% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in DISH Network by 2.0% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in DISH Network by 5.8% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The increased its position in DISH Network by 1.7% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 20,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its position in DISH Network by 4.4% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.47% of the company’s stock.

Get DISH Network alerts:

Shares of DISH opened at $44.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 2.16. DISH Network Co. has a 12-month low of $24.51 and a 12-month high of $47.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.81.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. DISH Network had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The business’s revenue was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Analysts predict that DISH Network Co. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

DISH has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of DISH Network from $34.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of DISH Network from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of DISH Network from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.88.

DISH Network Profile

DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles W.

Featured Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH).

Receive News & Ratings for DISH Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DISH Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.