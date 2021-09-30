Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 38,257 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 211,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,257 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $9,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGM. SRS Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 242.6% in the 1st quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 10,591,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,375,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500,000 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in MGM Resorts International in the 1st quarter valued at about $197,494,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 92.9% during the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 3,044,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466,245 shares during the period. Atreides Management LP bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the first quarter worth approximately $38,617,000. Finally, Tiger Eye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the first quarter worth approximately $28,379,000. 63.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.90 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MGM Resorts International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.26.

In other MGM Resorts International news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 10,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 359,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,371,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Alexis Herman sold 2,500 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.95, for a total transaction of $104,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 32,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,378,375 in the last three months. 5.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MGM stock opened at $43.85 on Thursday. MGM Resorts International has a 52-week low of $19.55 and a 52-week high of $46.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.84. The company has a market capitalization of $21.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.20 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.23.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.24. MGM Resorts International had a negative net margin of 18.51% and a negative return on equity of 11.74%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.52) earnings per share. MGM Resorts International’s quarterly revenue was up 682.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This is an increase from MGM Resorts International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -0.25%.

MGM Resorts International Profile

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

