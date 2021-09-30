Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 7,149 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 16.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,149 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.06% of Molina Healthcare worth $8,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 93.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $280.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $296.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $336.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $257.25 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.22.

Molina Healthcare stock opened at $280.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $16.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $171.40 and a twelve month high of $289.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $266.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $255.34.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.37 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 28.54%. Equities analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ronna Romney sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.16, for a total transaction of $79,548.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 2,500 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.19, for a total transaction of $692,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Molina Healthcare Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

Read More: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH).

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.