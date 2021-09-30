Green Globe International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GGII) Short Interest Update

Green Globe International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GGII) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 97.0% from the August 31st total of 20,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 74,251,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS GGII traded down 0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting 0.01. The company had a trading volume of 17,819,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,088,313. The business has a 50-day moving average of 0.01. Green Globe International has a twelve month low of 0.00 and a twelve month high of 0.17.
About Green Globe International
