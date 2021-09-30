Green Globe International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GGII) Short Interest Update

Green Globe International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GGII) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 97.0% from the August 31st total of 20,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 74,251,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS GGII traded down 0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting 0.01. The company had a trading volume of 17,819,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,088,313. The business has a 50-day moving average of 0.01. Green Globe International has a twelve month low of 0.00 and a twelve month high of 0.17.

Get Green Globe International alerts:

About Green Globe International

Green Globe International, Inc focuses on expanding the use and license of the Green Globe brand to develop new acquisition and investment opportunities for the holding company to build shareholder value. The company was founded on November 12, 1999 and is headquartered in Overland Park, KS.

See Also: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Green Globe International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Globe International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.