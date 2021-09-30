Greenbriar Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:GEBRF) Short Interest Down 87.0% in September

Greenbriar Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:GEBRF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 87.0% from the August 31st total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 65,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS GEBRF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,477. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.20. Greenbriar Capital has a 1-year low of $0.90 and a 1-year high of $2.41.

About Greenbriar Capital

Greenbriar Capital Corp. engages in the acquisition and development of wind and solar energy farms. It operates through Canada and United States of America segments. The firm involves in the blockchain, solar power, real estate, smart glass, and wind power. The company was founded on April 2, 2009 and is headquartered in Coquitlam, Canada.

