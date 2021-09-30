Gregory Martin Smith Sells 1,303 Shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) Stock

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) EVP Gregory Martin Smith sold 1,303 shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.23, for a total transaction of $43,298.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of PGC traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $33.49. 108 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,134. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.06. The company has a market capitalization of $630.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $14.98 and a 12 month high of $34.67.
Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $51.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.27 million. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a net margin of 19.48% and a return on equity of 8.37%. On average, analysts expect that Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial during the second quarter worth about $214,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 60.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial during the second quarter worth about $247,000. Orchard Capital Managment LLC boosted its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 14.0% during the second quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC now owns 185,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,756,000 after acquiring an additional 22,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 13.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 29,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 3,418 shares in the last quarter. 70.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.
About Peapack-Gladstone Financial
Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services to businesses, non-profits and consumer. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Peapack Private. The Banking segment provides commercial, commercial real estate, multifamily, residential and consumer lending activities; deposit generation; operation of ATMs; telephone and internet banking services; merchant credit card services; and customer support and sales.
See Also: Call Option
Receive News & Ratings for Peapack-Gladstone Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peapack-Gladstone Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.