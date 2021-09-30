Gregory Martin Smith Sells 1,303 Shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) Stock

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) EVP Gregory Martin Smith sold 1,303 shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.23, for a total transaction of $43,298.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of PGC traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $33.49. 108 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,134. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.06. The company has a market capitalization of $630.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $14.98 and a 12 month high of $34.67.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $51.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.27 million. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a net margin of 19.48% and a return on equity of 8.37%. On average, analysts expect that Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s payout ratio is 14.60%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial during the second quarter worth about $214,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 60.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial during the second quarter worth about $247,000. Orchard Capital Managment LLC boosted its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 14.0% during the second quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC now owns 185,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,756,000 after acquiring an additional 22,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 13.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 29,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 3,418 shares in the last quarter. 70.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

About Peapack-Gladstone Financial

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services to businesses, non-profits and consumer. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Peapack Private. The Banking segment provides commercial, commercial real estate, multifamily, residential and consumer lending activities; deposit generation; operation of ATMs; telephone and internet banking services; merchant credit card services; and customer support and sales.

