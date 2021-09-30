Grin (GRIN) Trading 8.4% Higher This Week

Grin (CURRENCY:GRIN) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. Grin has a total market capitalization of $30.00 million and approximately $4.80 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Grin has traded up 8.4% against the US dollar. One Grin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000803 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,910.66 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,034.07 or 0.06909651 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000466 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.44 or 0.00351715 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $505.12 or 0.01150336 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.35 or 0.00107823 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $251.84 or 0.00573524 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $220.21 or 0.00501505 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00006446 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $130.49 or 0.00297175 BTC.

Grin Profile

Grin (GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 85,123,320 coins. Grin’s official website is grin-tech.org . Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW and its Facebook page is accessible here . Grin’s official message board is www.grin-forum.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced. “

Buying and Selling Grin

