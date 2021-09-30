Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS) Shares Gap Up to $10.60

Gritstone bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $10.60, but opened at $10.98. Gritstone bio shares last traded at $10.77, with a volume of 382 shares traded.

A number of research firms have commented on GRTS. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Gritstone bio in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gritstone bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.44.

Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.00 million. Gritstone bio had a negative net margin of 157.14% and a negative return on equity of 45.67%. Analysts expect that Gritstone bio, Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GRTS. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gritstone bio in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Gritstone bio by 100.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,293 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gritstone bio in the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Gritstone bio by 67.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 3,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gritstone bio in the 2nd quarter worth about $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

About Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS)

Gritstone bio, Inc clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in developing the next generation of cancer immunotherapies to fight multiple cancer types. The company was founded by Andrew Allen, Timothy Chan, Mark Cobbold, Graham Lord, Naiyer Rizvi and Jean-Charles Soria in August 2015 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

