Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Shares Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,711,565 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 521,358 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 2.83% of Grocery Outlet worth $93,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Grocery Outlet by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,524,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,799,000 after purchasing an additional 105,072 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Grocery Outlet by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 302,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,501,000 after purchasing an additional 4,114 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Grocery Outlet by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,864 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its position in Grocery Outlet by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 38,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Grocery Outlet by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 70,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. 99.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Grocery Outlet alerts:

NASDAQ:GO opened at $21.38 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.72 and a beta of -0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $21.25 and a 52-week high of $48.87.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $775.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $774.31 million. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 3.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet downgraded Grocery Outlet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. MKM Partners downgraded Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.50.

In other Grocery Outlet news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $49,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,633.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 25,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.87, for a total value of $896,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,000 shares of company stock worth $1,930,120 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

About Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

Featured Article: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Grocery Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grocery Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.