GrowLife, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHOT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

GrowLife, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHOT) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, a growth of 11,800.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,127,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of PHOT stock remained flat at $$0.04 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 230,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 884,493. GrowLife has a 1 year low of $0.04 and a 1 year high of $0.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 million, a PE ratio of -0.20 and a beta of -0.21.

About GrowLife

GrowLife, Inc provides hydroponic equipment, lighting, nutrients, media, and other cultivation supplies to commercial and urban operations. The firm agricultural equipment includes growing mediums, hydroponics systems, tools for cutting and propagation, bulbs, indoor lighting systems, and accessories, ballasts, reflectors, meters and timers, and other technology control equipment for the cannabis and indoor plant cultivation and industries.

