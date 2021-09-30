GrowLife, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHOT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

GrowLife, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHOT) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, a growth of 11,800.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,127,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of PHOT stock remained flat at $$0.04 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 230,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 884,493. GrowLife has a 1 year low of $0.04 and a 1 year high of $0.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 million, a PE ratio of -0.20 and a beta of -0.21.
About GrowLife
