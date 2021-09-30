Guider One Day Trading Volume Tops $35.00 (GDR)

Guider (CURRENCY:GDR) traded up 5.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. Over the last week, Guider has traded up 7.4% against the US dollar. One Guider coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Guider has a market capitalization of $11,300.61 and approximately $35.00 worth of Guider was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Guider Coin Profile

Guider (GDR) is a coin. It launched on May 6th, 2019. Guider’s total supply is 259,564,000 coins and its circulating supply is 249,181,440 coins. The official website for Guider is bit.ly/2Na3S1d . Guider’s official Twitter account is @guider_official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Guider.travel is a high-tech P2P portal for online guides and tours booking. GDR is an ERC20 token that powers the Guider.Travel ecosystem. The portal mechanism has been designed so that the portal commission rate is appointed in tokens with a significant discount, including a number of unique services available for token holders only. “

Buying and Selling Guider

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Guider directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Guider should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Guider using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

