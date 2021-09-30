Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited (OTCMKTS:GUKYF) Short Interest Down 86.7% in September

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited (OTCMKTS:GUKYF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 86.7% from the August 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS:GUKYF remained flat at $$2.74 during trading hours on Thursday. Gulf Keystone Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $0.93 and a fifty-two week high of $2.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.42 and a 200 day moving average of $2.49.
About Gulf Keystone Petroleum
See Also: What is channel trading?
Receive News & Ratings for Gulf Keystone Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gulf Keystone Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.