H-CYTE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HCYT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

H-CYTE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HCYT) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decline of 94.6% from the August 31st total of 35,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 161,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS HCYT traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.04. The stock had a trading volume of 243,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,522. The company has a market capitalization of $6.12 million, a P/E ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.05. H-CYTE has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.99.

H-CYTE (OTCMKTS:HCYT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.45 million during the quarter.

H-Cyte, Inc engages in the developing and delivering treatments for patients with chronic respiratory and pulmonary disorders. It offers DenerveX device, which provides pain relief from facet joint syndrome. The company was founded by Scott M. W. Haufe and Steven Gorlin on July 30, 2013 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

