H2O Innovation (OTCMKTS:HEOFF) Price Target Lowered to C$3.25 at Desjardins

H2O Innovation (OTCMKTS:HEOFF) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Desjardins from C$3.50 to C$3.25 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on HEOFF. Raymond James began coverage on shares of H2O Innovation in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of H2O Innovation from C$3.25 to C$3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of HEOFF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.93. 10,970 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,143. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.59 million, a P/E ratio of 48.26 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.96. H2O Innovation has a 52 week low of $1.10 and a 52 week high of $2.92.

H2O Innovation, Inc engages in the design and provision of water treatment solutions based on membrane filtration technology. It operates through the following segments: Water Technologies and Services, Specialty Products and Operation and Maintenance Services. The Water Technologies and Services segment includes water and wastewater projects and services.

