Hacken Token Price Hits $0.0785 on Major Exchanges (HAI)

Hacken Token (CURRENCY:HAI) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. One Hacken Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.0785 or 0.00000181 BTC on popular exchanges. Hacken Token has a market capitalization of $35.44 million and $4.04 million worth of Hacken Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Hacken Token has traded down 0% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Hacken Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002303 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002172 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.40 or 0.00065413 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.52 or 0.00102525 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $59.15 or 0.00136239 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43,369.02 or 0.99882970 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,966.49 or 0.06832101 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $327.16 or 0.00753476 BTC.

About Hacken Token

Hacken Token was first traded on April 29th, 2020. Hacken Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 451,670,576 coins. Hacken Token’s official message board is medium.com/@hackenclub . Hacken Token’s official website is hacken.ai . Hacken Token’s official Twitter account is @hackenclub

According to CryptoCompare, “Hacken was founded in 2017 in Kyiv, Ukraine by security specialists and hackers to deliver cybersecurity solutions to companies and individuals. Now Hacken is a cybersecurity consulting company with an essential focus on blockchain security. Hacken Cybersecurity Services is a part of Hacken Group, including CER.live, HackenAI, and HackenProof. Hacken’s HAI Token is a native utility token that powers virtually all of the activities within the Hacken Ecosystem. The Hacken Token can be used for discounted HackenAI subscription fees, acquisition of Hacken Club membership, and even purchasing corporate and crypto exchanges cybersecurity services within the Hacken Ecosystem. The original HKN ERC-20 token has now been converted into HAI and is no longer tradable on cryptocurrency exchanges. To swap ERC20 HKN into HAI, please follow the instructions here. “

Hacken Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hacken Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hacken Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hacken Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hacken Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hacken Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.