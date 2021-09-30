Hang Seng Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:HSNGY) Short Interest Down 87.5% in September

Hang Seng Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:HSNGY) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 87.5% from the August 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Hang Seng Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Shares of HSNGY stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $17.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,131. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.35. Hang Seng Bank has a 52 week low of $14.43 and a 52 week high of $21.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $32.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.7622 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This is a positive change from Hang Seng Bank’s previous dividend of $0.71. This represents a dividend yield of 4.02%. Hang Seng Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.30%.

About Hang Seng Bank

Hang Seng Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services to individual, corporate, commercial, small and medium-sized enterprise, and institutional customers in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other.

