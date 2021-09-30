Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:HBRID) Trading Down 0.6%

Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HBRID) shares were down 0.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.13 and last traded at $5.13. Approximately 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 1,857 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.16.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Harbour Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 3rd. Peel Hunt raised Harbour Energy to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Harbour Energy in a report on Monday, July 26th. Canaccord Genuity raised Harbour Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Harbour Energy in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.25.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.77.

Harbour Energy plc operates as an independent oil and gas company. It holds interests in various properties located in the United Kingdom, Norway, Indonesia, Vietnam, Brazil, Falkland Islands, Mauritania, and Mexico. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

