HarbourVest Global Private Equity (LON:HVPE) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $2,334.38

HarbourVest Global Private Equity Ltd. (LON:HVPE)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,334.38 ($30.50) and traded as high as GBX 2,375 ($31.03). HarbourVest Global Private Equity shares last traded at GBX 2,370 ($30.96), with a volume of 106,999 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.89 billion and a PE ratio of 282.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,334.38 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,165.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

In other news, insider Peter Wilson acquired 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,250 ($29.40) per share, with a total value of £4,500 ($5,879.28).

HarbourVest Global Private Equity Ltd. specializes in primary, secondary, and direct co-investments as well as fund of funds investments. For fund of funds investments, it prefers to invest in private equity funds and invests in HarbourVest funds. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital growth primarily through investments in private market assets.

