Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) Earns Outperform Rating from CIBC

Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by research analysts at CIBC in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.
Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on HDI. Cormark raised their price target on Hardwoods Distribution from C$47.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Hardwoods Distribution from C$57.00 to C$60.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Hardwoods Distribution from C$57.00 to C$60.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Hardwoods Distribution from C$57.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hardwoods Distribution presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$54.92.
Hardwoods Distribution stock traded down C$0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$36.96. 30,187 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,153. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.98, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$37.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$34.65. The company has a market capitalization of C$786.80 million and a P/E ratio of 11.76. Hardwoods Distribution has a 12-month low of C$23.10 and a 12-month high of C$40.80.
About Hardwoods Distribution
Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.
Featured Article: What is a capital gain?
Receive News & Ratings for Hardwoods Distribution Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hardwoods Distribution and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.