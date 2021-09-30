Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) Earns Outperform Rating from CIBC

Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by research analysts at CIBC in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on HDI. Cormark raised their price target on Hardwoods Distribution from C$47.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Hardwoods Distribution from C$57.00 to C$60.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Hardwoods Distribution from C$57.00 to C$60.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Hardwoods Distribution from C$57.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hardwoods Distribution presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$54.92.

Hardwoods Distribution stock traded down C$0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$36.96. 30,187 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,153. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.98, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$37.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$34.65. The company has a market capitalization of C$786.80 million and a P/E ratio of 11.76. Hardwoods Distribution has a 12-month low of C$23.10 and a 12-month high of C$40.80.

Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported C$1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.97 by C$0.60. The company had revenue of C$415.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$394.96 million. Equities research analysts predict that Hardwoods Distribution will post 4.4699997 earnings per share for the current year.

About Hardwoods Distribution

Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.

