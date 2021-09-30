Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Shares Up 5.6%

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY) shot up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.20 and last traded at $3.18. 108,276 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 5,869,323 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.01.

Several research firms have weighed in on HMY. Zacks Investment Research raised Harmony Gold Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered Harmony Gold Mining from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Harmony Gold Mining in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $4.10 price target for the company.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.60 and a 200 day moving average of $4.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a $0.0189 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. Harmony Gold Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.34%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining in the second quarter valued at $54,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Harmony Gold Mining by 16.0% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining during the second quarter worth $78,000. Finally, QCM Cayman Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining during the second quarter worth $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.70% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd. engages in mining and exploration of gold. It involves in building mines, open-pit operation, sales and financial management, land rehabilitation and mine closure. It operates through the following segments: Tshepong Operations, Phoenix, Kalgold, Waste Rock Dumps, Central Plant Reclamation, Moab Khotsong, Bambanani, Joel, Doornkop, Target 1, Kusasalethu, Masimong, and Unisel.

