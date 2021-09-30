Haven Protocol (XHV) Price Down 6.8% Over Last Week

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. Haven Protocol has a market capitalization of $71.09 million and approximately $1.50 million worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Haven Protocol coin can now be purchased for $4.85 or 0.00011308 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Haven Protocol has traded down 6.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,923.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,974.48 or 0.06929729 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000467 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.70 or 0.00353410 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $494.48 or 0.01151997 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.28 or 0.00107817 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $246.10 or 0.00573338 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $225.24 or 0.00524750 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00006825 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $127.71 or 0.00297519 BTC.

About Haven Protocol

Haven Protocol is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 14,646,393 coins. Haven Protocol’s official website is havenprotocol.org . Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol . The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Haven (XHV) is an ecosystem of digital assets with accounts only you can access, balances only you can view and transactions only you control. Haven is based on Monero giving every asset within the ecosystem world class privacy, provides a range of synthetic fiat currencies and digital assets, enabling commerce and portfolio diversification and enables you to store, convert and transact in the form of money you prefer whether it’s xUSD, xCNY or xGOLD. Algorithmic and decentralized, Haven claims to have low fees, Infinite Liquidity, No Middleman a allow for Financial Privacy. “

Haven Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Haven Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Haven Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

