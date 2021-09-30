Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:HYAC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:HYAC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 1,300.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ:HYAC traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,115. Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III has a 12 month low of $9.56 and a 12 month high of $10.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.80.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HYAC. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III in the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III during the second quarter valued at $58,000. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III during the second quarter valued at $127,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III in the second quarter valued at $169,000. Finally, EJF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III in the second quarter valued at $232,000.

Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

