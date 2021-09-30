Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) Insider Arthur L. Soucy Sells 558 Shares

Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) insider Arthur L. Soucy sold 558 shares of Hayward stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $12,834.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of HAYW traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $22.24. The stock had a trading volume of 624,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 838,895. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.61 and a 52 week high of $26.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.67.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $364.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.70 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Hayward by 654.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hayward by 1,791.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Hayward in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. CNA Financial Corp grew its stake in Hayward by 10.4% in the second quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 43,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 4,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in Hayward by 70.4% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 10,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 4,140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.99% of the company’s stock.

HAYW has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Hayward from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hayward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Hayward in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Hayward from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hayward presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.25.

About Hayward

Hayward Holdings, Inc operates as a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of various pool equipment and associated automation systems. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.

