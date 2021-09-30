HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA)

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $120.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 98.81% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ARNA. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.50.

ARNA traded up $0.42 on Thursday, reaching $60.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,823. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.15. The company has a quick ratio of 15.28, a current ratio of 15.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 0.49. Arena Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $45.50 and a fifty-two week high of $90.19.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.20) by ($0.20). As a group, analysts anticipate that Arena Pharmaceuticals will post -8.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Arena Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Amit Munshi purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $52.91 per share, for a total transaction of $52,910.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Lisicki sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total value of $1,051,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,018,748.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 3,000 shares of company stock worth $151,510 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 155.4% during the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $140,000. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel drugs that target G protien-coupled receptors. It offers drugs for treatment in the field of cardiovascular, central nervous system, inflammatory, and metabolic diseases.

