HC Wainwright Reiterates Neutral Rating for Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN)

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $180.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $168.00. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 3.15% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $148.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $183.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Acceleron Pharma from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $146.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Acceleron Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $188.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $141.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.23.

Get Acceleron Pharma alerts:

Shares of Acceleron Pharma stock traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $174.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 331,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,180. Acceleron Pharma has a one year low of $99.98 and a one year high of $189.99. The company has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.09 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.96.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.18). Acceleron Pharma had a negative net margin of 221.15% and a negative return on equity of 26.79%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Acceleron Pharma will post -3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Sujay Kango sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.03, for a total value of $750,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin F. Mclaughlin sold 19,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.31, for a total transaction of $3,146,885.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,286 shares of company stock valued at $5,770,648. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XLRN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Acceleron Pharma by 984.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after buying an additional 35,426 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Acceleron Pharma by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 102,131 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,067,000 after buying an additional 3,050 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Acceleron Pharma by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,740 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Acceleron Pharma by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 27,064 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,670,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,920 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

About Acceleron Pharma

Acceleron Pharma, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its product candidates include Luspatercept, designed to patients with chronic anemia associated within a wide range of blood diseases; ACE-083, designed for the treatment of focal muscle disorders; and Sotatercept, designed to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension.

See Also: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Acceleron Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acceleron Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.