Head-To-Head Contrast: AcuityAds (ATY) & Its Peers

AcuityAds (NYSE: ATY) is one of 121 publicly-traded companies in the “Data processing & preparation” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare AcuityAds to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares AcuityAds and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AcuityAds 8.27% 37.91% 21.30% AcuityAds Competitors -36.19% -1,712.30% -10.28%

This is a summary of current ratings for AcuityAds and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AcuityAds 0 0 3 0 3.00 AcuityAds Competitors 642 3070 4710 89 2.50

AcuityAds presently has a consensus target price of $15.50, suggesting a potential upside of 131.34%. As a group, “Data processing & preparation” companies have a potential upside of 30.42%. Given AcuityAds’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe AcuityAds is more favorable than its rivals.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

16.8% of AcuityAds shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.3% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are held by institutional investors. 17.4% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares AcuityAds and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio AcuityAds $78.30 million $2.76 million 33.55 AcuityAds Competitors $1.04 billion $1.66 million 22.53

AcuityAds’ rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than AcuityAds. AcuityAds is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

AcuityAds beats its rivals on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About AcuityAds

AcuityAds Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of digital advertising solutions. It focuses on self-serve programmatic marketing platform. It offers video advertising, self-serve advertising technology, and mobile advertising. The company was founded by Tal Hayek, Nathan Mekuz, Rachel Kapcan, and Joe Ontman on October 9, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

