Head to Head Review: ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) and Chewy (NYSE:CHWY)

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) and Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for ContextLogic and Chewy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ContextLogic 2 7 5 0 2.21 Chewy 1 6 13 0 2.60

ContextLogic presently has a consensus price target of $16.19, indicating a potential upside of 194.41%. Chewy has a consensus price target of $99.00, indicating a potential upside of 46.02%. Given ContextLogic’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ContextLogic is more favorable than Chewy.

Profitability

This table compares ContextLogic and Chewy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ContextLogic -32.07% -296.87% -48.12% Chewy 0.13% 47.79% 0.56%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

26.6% of ContextLogic shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.0% of Chewy shares are held by institutional investors. 40.8% of ContextLogic shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Chewy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ContextLogic and Chewy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ContextLogic $2.54 billion 1.35 -$745.00 million ($5.87) -0.93 Chewy $7.15 billion 3.96 -$92.49 million ($0.23) -294.52

Chewy has higher revenue and earnings than ContextLogic. Chewy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ContextLogic, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Chewy beats ContextLogic on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

ContextLogic Company Profile

ContextLogic Inc. operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc. engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

