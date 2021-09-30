Head-To-Head Review: Leo Holdings III (NYSE:LIII) & Corteva (NYSE:CTVA)

Leo Holdings III (NYSE:LIII) and Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Leo Holdings III alerts:

This table compares Leo Holdings III and Corteva’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Leo Holdings III N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Corteva $14.22 billion 2.21 $681.00 million $1.50 28.57

Corteva has higher revenue and earnings than Leo Holdings III.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Leo Holdings III and Corteva, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Leo Holdings III 0 0 0 0 N/A Corteva 3 5 10 0 2.39

Corteva has a consensus target price of $49.07, indicating a potential upside of 14.49%. Given Corteva’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Corteva is more favorable than Leo Holdings III.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

54.7% of Leo Holdings III shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.5% of Corteva shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Corteva shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Leo Holdings III and Corteva’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Leo Holdings III N/A N/A N/A Corteva 8.19% 5.49% 3.26%

Summary

Corteva beats Leo Holdings III on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Leo Holdings III

Leo Holdings III Corp does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the consumer sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Nassau, The Bahamas.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc. operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies. Its services include pasture and land management and pest management. The company was founded in 1802 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Receive News & Ratings for Leo Holdings III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leo Holdings III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.