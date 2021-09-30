Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) Cut to “Hold” at Truist Financial

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Truist Financial to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $31.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.48% from the stock’s previous close.

HTA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist Securities lowered shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James lowered shares of Healthcare Trust of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist lowered Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.10.

Shares of NYSE:HTA traded down $0.81 on Thursday, hitting $29.67. The company had a trading volume of 48,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,855,855. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.67. Healthcare Trust of America has a 1 year low of $23.39 and a 1 year high of $31.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.35 and a beta of 0.61.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.27). Healthcare Trust of America had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 3.41%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Healthcare Trust of America will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Healthcare Trust of America during the second quarter worth $28,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Healthcare Trust of America during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 144.0% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 95.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Healthcare Trust of America Company Profile

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and invests medical office buildings. The firm provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in desirable locations. The company was founded by Scott D. Peters on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

