Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Shares Bought by Capital Fund Management S.A.

Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 311,430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,863 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. owned about 0.06% of Hecla Mining worth $2,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HL. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Hecla Mining by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,648,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,382,000 after purchasing an additional 201,023 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Hecla Mining in the second quarter worth $784,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Hecla Mining in the first quarter worth $1,463,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Hecla Mining by 2.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 435,582 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,478,000 after buying an additional 8,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income increased its position in Hecla Mining by 7.7% during the second quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 1,219,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,072,000 after buying an additional 87,235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HL opened at $5.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.86, a PEG ratio of 33.61 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.03 and a 200-day moving average of $6.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Hecla Mining has a 1-year low of $4.32 and a 1-year high of $9.44.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $218.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.49 million. Hecla Mining had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 5.92%. The company’s revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Hecla Mining will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a $0.011 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently 125.00%.

HL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $6.62 price target on shares of Hecla Mining in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Hecla Mining from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.68.

Hecla Mining Co operates as a silver and gold production company. The firm produces lead, zinc and bulk concentrates for custom smelters and brokers; and develops unrefined precipitate and bullion bars for precious metals traders. It operates through the following business segments: The Greens Creek, The Lucky Friday, The Casa Berardi, The Nevada Operations, and The San Sebastian.

