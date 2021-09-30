Hedera Hashgraph Market Cap Achieves $3.44 Billion (HBAR)

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded up 7.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. Hedera Hashgraph has a total market capitalization of $3.44 billion and $313.86 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.33 or 0.00000767 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hedera Hashgraph has traded down 12.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00004832 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $65.45 or 0.00150038 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.14 or 0.00053042 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003716 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $207.22 or 0.00475020 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00015697 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002292 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.10 or 0.00039188 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.65 or 0.00026699 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph Profile

Hedera Hashgraph is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 16th, 2019. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,288,893,733 coins. The official message board for Hedera Hashgraph is medium.com/hashgraph . The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Hedera Hashgraph is www.hedera.com . Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera is a decentralized public network for the users to make its digital world exactly as it should be – theirs. Whether the user is a startup or enterprise, a creator or a consumer, Hedera is designed to go beyond blockchain for developers to create the next era of fast, fair, and secure applications. “

Buying and Selling Hedera Hashgraph

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera Hashgraph should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hedera Hashgraph using one of the exchanges listed above.

