Hedget 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $565,619.00 (HGET)

Hedget (CURRENCY:HGET) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. One Hedget coin can currently be purchased for about $3.28 or 0.00007511 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Hedget has traded 12.9% lower against the US dollar. Hedget has a market capitalization of $5.74 million and approximately $565,619.00 worth of Hedget was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002294 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.81 or 0.00054610 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002617 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002295 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.64 or 0.00118430 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00011562 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.25 or 0.00172586 BTC.

Hedget Profile

HGET is a coin. It was first traded on September 5th, 2020. Hedget’s total supply is 1,751,448 coins. Hedget’s official message board is medium.com/hedget . Hedget’s official Twitter account is @team_hedget and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hedget’s official website is www.hedget.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedget is a decentralized protocol for options trading. By putting up collateral, users can create and trade different option series on-chain. Decentralized option products allow users to hedge price fluctuation and also the risk in their collateralized lending positions. The protocol also adds in support on Layer 2 to existing blockchains such as Ethereum to enable faster, cheaper, and more complex transactions. Hedget believes that risk-mitigating DeFi protocols like decentralized options are necessary building blocks as the decentralized finance sector grows and matures. Hedget Foundation issues HGET token as the native token on the platform for governance and other utility purposes. “

Buying and Selling Hedget

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedget directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedget should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hedget using one of the exchanges listed above.

