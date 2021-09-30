HedgeTrade (HEDG) Market Cap Tops $265.42 Million

HedgeTrade (CURRENCY:HEDG) traded up 1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 30th. In the last week, HedgeTrade has traded 6.5% lower against the dollar. HedgeTrade has a market capitalization of $265.42 million and $193,407.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HedgeTrade coin can now be bought for approximately $0.76 or 0.00001733 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get HedgeTrade alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003660 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00004263 BTC.

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.59 or 0.00028675 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000824 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000419 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001410 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00004965 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.49 or 0.00026159 BTC.

HedgeTrade Profile

HedgeTrade (HEDG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 coins. HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HedgeTrade is hedgetrade.com

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users' purchase is refunded. “

Buying and Selling HedgeTrade

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HedgeTrade should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HedgeTrade using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HedgeTrade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HedgeTrade and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.