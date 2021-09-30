Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) COO Michael M. Cullen Sells 5,233 Shares

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) COO Michael M. Cullen sold 5,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.24, for a total transaction of $231,507.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of HSII traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $44.63. The company had a trading volume of 108,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,512. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.42. The company has a market capitalization of $871.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.26 and a beta of 0.86. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.12 and a 12-month high of $46.90.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.20. Heidrick & Struggles International had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 21.55%. The business had revenue of $259.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.86 million. Equities research analysts predict that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.90%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HSII. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International during the 1st quarter valued at about $356,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 66,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 1.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 44,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,579,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HSII. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th.

About Heidrick & Struggles International

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc engages in provision of leadership consulting, culture shaping and senior-level executive search services. It offers its clients build leadership teams through facilitating the recruitment, management and deployment of senior executives. The company was founded by Gardner Heidrick and John Struggles in 1953 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

