Heineken’s (HEINY) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on HEINY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Heineken in a report on Wednesday. reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of Heineken in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Heineken in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Heineken in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Heineken from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

OTCMKTS HEINY traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $52.17. 34,517 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,010. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.85. Heineken has a 52 week low of $44.17 and a 52 week high of $61.88.

Heineken NV engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm operates through the following segments: Africa, Middle East and Eastern Europe; Americas; Asia Pacific; Europe; Head Officer and Other or Eliminations. It offers products under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Birra Moretti, Affligem, Lagunitas, Mort Subite, Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout and Blind Pig brands.

