Helen of Troy (HELE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.75 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.85. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 11.29%. The firm had revenue of $541.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. Helen of Troy’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Helen of Troy to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ HELE opened at $229.47 on Thursday. Helen of Troy has a fifty-two week low of $181.85 and a fifty-two week high of $265.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $231.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $223.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 22.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.84.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Helen of Troy from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $252.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.25.

In other news, Director Vincent D. Carson sold 2,525 shares of Helen of Troy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.83, for a total value of $592,945.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julien Mininberg sold 4,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.57, for a total value of $1,004,706.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,869 shares of company stock valued at $2,087,859. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Helen of Troy stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 107,173 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,397 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.44% of Helen of Troy worth $24,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Helen of Troy

Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares, Healthcare and Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products.

